Rodgers backs Suarez to break goal record

The Uruguay international has plundered 19 goals in the league in 12 matches and will smash the record of 34 held by Andy Cole (1993-94) and Alan Shearer (1994-95) if the striker can continue his incredible form in the second half of the campaign.

Suarez, fresh from signing a new long-term deal at Anfield on Friday, added to his tally with a brace in Liverpool's 3-1 win over Cardiff City on Saturday that left Rodgers to hail his maturity on and off the field.

"He looks like he can score a hat-trick in every game, doesn't he?" said Rodgers.

"He can do, because he has got that quality. He will certainly push it (the record) close.

"You can put him in that bracket of world class. I think one or two of his off-field antics have maybe detracted from his performance level, but you see a different man now.

"He is mature. You see he is happy, confident and at peace with everything in his life on and off the field.

"Luis is just a brilliant player, a joy to work with. He gives me everything, every day of his life."