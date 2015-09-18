Rodgers boosted as Henderson and Sturridge close in on return

Brendan Rodgers will assess the fitness of Jordan Henderson and Daniel Sturridge ahead of Liverpool's Premier League clash with Norwich on Sunday.

England midfielder and club captain Henderson has been sidelined since Liverpool's 1-0 win over Bournemouth in the second match of the season, travelling to the United States for treatment on a heel problem.

His international colleague Sturridge concluded an injury-ravaged campaign last season by undergoing hip surgery but the striker has been back in training at Melwood over the past week.

Irrespective of whether the duo can take part against Norwich, Anfield boss Rodgers believes their return can boost a squad looking to bounce back from consecutive league losses to West Ham United and Manchester United.

"Thankfully for us we've got players returning," he said. "The players that we had available and fit were doing the best that they could and we were maximising everything we could out of them.

"We're going to have players coming back that will add to the squad and see us go on a run of games where we can perform well and get the victories.

"[Henderson] knows he needed to get this injury right. We are trying to give our players the best possible opportunity to stay fit.

"It was more in relationship to the nerve, hopefully that will be cleared up.

"Jordan's impact has grown during my time here.

"When you miss players of that calibre it's going to have an impact."

On Sturridge, Rodgers added: "On his game he's one of the best there is. He can stretch teams, and has wonderful variety in his finishing.

"A player who can get you 25 plus goals in a season is going to be missed."