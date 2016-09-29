Rodgers: Celtic would challenge at the top in England

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers believes the English Football League feel threatened by the notion of his side playing in England, where they would be "in the top four, top six clubs".

The EFL ruled out inviting Premier League "B" teams to be part of an expanded league structure as well as confirming clubs from "non-English leagues" will not be allowed to join - ruling out any possibility of Celtic joining the English league pyramid.

And Rodgers believes that the decision was taken because Celtic would be a threat due to the position of strength they would be in with the financial resources that would become available to them.

"If Celtic were in England, they would be in the top four, top six clubs there," said Rodgers.

"If you are another club playing in that league or the Championship, or League One, would you want that type of threat coming in? I don't think you'd want it and that's the reality.

"It is going to be difficult for Celtic to be in the English pyramid system because of the sheer scale of the club. Most of our games are packed out now.

"Can you imagine Celtic with that resource? It can go as far as it wants then. It would be frightening prospect but an exciting prospect."

Celtic played out a thrilling 3-3 draw with Premier League leaders Manchester City in the Champions League on Tuesday.