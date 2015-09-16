Rodgers confident with Europa League rotation policy

Brendan Rodgers is confident his reshuffled Liverpool squad will have the quality to deal with the threat posed by Bordeaux in the Europa League on Thursday.

Ssuccessive defeats in the Premier League have quickly ended Liverpool's impressive start to the 2015-16 campaign, and Rodgers has opted to make a raft of changes ahead of their first Group B clash.

Six first-team players – including £32.5million striker Christian Benteke – have not travelled to France, but Rodgers insists his approach is the right one to take.

"We respect them greatly," he said. "We have enough experience here as well as some young players. It's a chance to play players who need games.

"Hopefully that will get us a result. I have every confidence whatever team we put out can win the game.

"It's about getting the performance level right. If we do that we'll get results.

"I want to see greater control and greater creativity. This is a tournament we want to do well in."