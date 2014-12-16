Rodgers denies talk of dressing room rift

After pushing Manchester City close in the Premier League title race last season, the men from Anfield have struggled to recapture that form in 2014-15.

Out of the UEFA Champions League and down in 11th in the table, they have the chance to put a more positive spin on their campaign when they travel to Championship leaders Bournemouth in the League Cup quarter-final on Wednesday.

In his pre-match news conference, Rodgers was asked about any possible unrest among the squad, claims which he unequivocally denied.

"Our dressing room is very strong. Our captain is a strong leader. Anything said about any unrest is totally untrue," he said.

"We are relaxed but focused on our work. And more driven to get results. We are looking to fight to improve.

"When you manage at Liverpool there is always going to be pressure. The expectancy on us this year is how we played last season. This year the dynamic has totally changed.

"Internally we are very stable. We are disappointed, of course, with how things are going. There is still a long way to go in the league and the points difference can be made up."

Turning his attentions to Wednesday's encounter, Rodgers was full of praise for the work counterpart Eddie Howe has done on the south coast.

"Eddie Howe has done a brilliant job at Bournemouth," he said. "Top of the Championship, which is a tough league. They are very much a team.

"It will be a difficult game. But it is a challenge the players are really up for.

"[Getting through] would give us confidence. Results haven't been totally what we would've wanted.

"This is the first cup competition you can see in the season so, for me, it was always a priority. The aim is to go on and win the competition."