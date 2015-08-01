Rodgers feeling ready for new campaign

Liverpool are in good shape heading into the 2015-16 Premier League campaign, according to manager Brendan Rodgers.

The Northern Irishman watched on as his side defeated Finnish outfit HJK 2-0 in a pre-season friendly in Helsinki on Saturday, with Divock Origi and Philippe Coutinho on target.

After a turgid first half, Liverpool improved after the break and eventually broke down their stubborn opponents as both goals arrived in the final 20 minutes.

And with a Premier League opener at Stoke City - where they lost 6-1 on the final day of 2014-15 - to come next weekend, Rodgers is feeling well prepared.

"I was pleased," he told the club's official website. "We were better in the second half than the first.

"Our fluency was really good in the second half and obviously we scored a couple of really good goals. I'm pleased - another good workout for us in the last of our pre-season games abroad.

"In terms of everything that the players have been through - all the travel around the world - they are in good condition.

"We still have another week's good work to do, but we'll really focus in on that and come Stoke, we'll be ready.

"They [HJK] are in the process of looking to qualify for the Champions League, they are the top club in Finland, they have got some good players and it was always going to be a good test for us.

"The pitch was beautiful so it was perfect for our game and our fast football. All round, it was a good night for us and we'll take plenty of positives from the game."