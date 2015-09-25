Rodgers has 10 days to save job - Lawrenson

Mark Lawrenson believes Brendan Rodgers has "10 days" to save his job as pressure continues to mount on the embattled Liverpool manager.

Liverpool narrowly avoided an embarrassing third-round exit from the League Cup on Wednesday, 3-2 winners on penalties against League Two outfit Carlisle United.

The shoot-out triumph ended Liverpool's five-match winless streak, though it did little to silence the critics.

And with former Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti and ex-Borussia Dortmund boss Jurgen Klopp touted as possible replacements, Rodgers is facing a critical period, starting at home to Premier League newcomers Norwich City on Saturday, according to former Liverpool defender Lawrenson.

"I don't like managers getting the sack because I think it is a really difficult job but he's not won for six games - apart from on penalties against a League Two side," Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

"He's under pressure for his job because he has not won for six games and spent many millions in the transfer market in the summer - that's life.

"Steve McClaren is under pressure at Newcastle and some people were saying Jose Mourinho was under pressure at Chelsea the other week.

"I don't think Rodgers can afford to lose any of his next three games.

"Aston Villa is massive and then we [Liverpool] have the derby [against Everton]. It's a massive 10 days for him. Absolutely massive."