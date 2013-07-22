Rodgers hints Reina loan move is not an option

Following comments made on Sunday from the Liverpool manager confirming that the Premier League club are open to selling the Spaniard for financial reasons, Rodgers appears to have shot down chances of a loan deal, with Napoli strongly linked with Reina.

When asked for an update on a potential move away from Anfield for the goalkeeper, Rodgers said: "Nothing as of yet.

"The latest was that there was an offer to take him on loan but that's something that hasn't been discussed any further."

Reina, 30, has been first-choice goalkeeper at Liverpool since joining from Villarreal in 2005, making 31 league appearances last season.

However, Reina's future at the club has been the subject of intense speculation following the arrival of Belgium international Simon Mignolet from Sunderland last month.

Liverpool are currently on a pre-season tour of Asia and won the first game 2-0 against Indonesia XI. Reina has reportedly not travelled with reports suggesting he will soon link up with Napoli.

The Spain international is reported to be a target for former Liverpool manager Rafael Benitez, who took charge at the Serie A side in May following a spell in charge of Chelsea.