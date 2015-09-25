Rodgers: I know my job is always in danger

Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers has made it clear that he realises he could lose his job if results do not improve.

The 42-year-old has come under scrutiny following Liverpool's underwhelming start to the season and a number of reports suggest the Anfield side's owners are already looking at other options.

Rodgers is aware of the fact that his job is under threat, but has insisted the fear is driving him on to get the best out of himself.

"I'm never complacent enough to think my job has never been in danger. Positive fear drives you on," Rodgers said.

"My belief and confidence is there, and always has been. I don't shy away from the fact you need to get results and be performing well.

"There's always going to be speculation around your job, especially when you're not winning. Since I've been here there have probably been 10 managers linked with the job.

"I have regular contact with the owners and the relationship has always been strong. Whether I'm here for one more day, one month, or one year, I'll always do my very best to get results. I enjoy the pressure of the challenge.

"I expect to be a manager for another 20 years, and I don't expect that those 20 years will be here at Liverpool. The most important thing here is the club's success. That's why we all work here.

"To manage a club at this level, of course it presents you with challenges. It has been absolutely fantastic and I've loved every minute. My time here has been really enjoyable. And I hope it can continues to be that.

"I want to ensure I'm here for a long period. I will do my best to continue to prepare my players to play exciting, dynamic football and win games."