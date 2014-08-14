Rodgers: Intake a sign of Liverpool progression

Rickie Lambert, Adam Lallana and Dejan Lovren have all arrived from Southampton since the end of last season, while the Merseyside club have also signed Lazar Markovic, Emre Can, Javier Manquillo and Divock Origi, with the latter rejoining Lille on loan for the 2014-15 campaign.

Liverpool are also on the verge of finalising the transfer of Sevilla left-back Alberto Moreno, and Rodgers believes the Premier League runners-up have a growing reputation in Europe.

"It's a huge indication of the progress of the club - a really good symbol of where the club is at," he said.

"We have made huge strides in the last couple of years.

"That ability to attract top players is great. Lovren is a top player and a guy sought after by a number of clubs, so for him to say he only wanted to come to Liverpool was great.

"Young Markovic had two or three other clubs there waiting to take him - clubs where he had mates from his international team - but he wanted to come to Liverpool.

"These guys watch football throughout Europe. They watch us and want to be part of what we're doing. It hasn't just happened by accident, the most important thing is to have an identity. There is real excitement around the club.

"If you’re a football player in Europe watching how we played last season and saw our supporters, your reaction would be that you'd want to play in that environment - it's a team that plays exciting football."

Liverpool begin their Premier League campaign against Southampton on Sunday.