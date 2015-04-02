Rodgers laments 'unjust' Skrtel suspension

Sturridge pulled out of the England squad to face Lithuania and Italy over the international break after he damaged his hip in Liverpool's 2-1 defeat against Manchester United.

With Sturridge managing just 11 Premier League appearances due to calf and thigh injuries this season there were fears of another spell on the sidelines ahead of the run-in.

But Rodgers confirmed that the former Chelsea man trained with the rest of the team on Thursday and is line to play against Arsene Wenger's men.

"Daniel is back training with the team," he said. "We'll see the reaction of that tomorrow."

One man who will not be involved, though, is centre-back Skrtel, who starts his suspension for stamping on Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea.

Skrtel insists that the challenge on the Spaniard was accidental and Rodgers was unhappy with the Football Association's decision.

"I'm very disappointed our appeal wasn't successful," he said. "I felt it was very unjust."

Rodgers also revealed that Adam Lallana is fit to face Arsenal after a groin injury meant he was unavailable for England duty.