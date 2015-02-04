Rodgers: League Cup exit has improved Liverpool

Rodgers' men fell to a 2-1 aggregate defeat earlier this month after a Branislav Ivanovic header in extra time sent Chelsea through to the final with a 1-0 win in the second leg.

However, the Merseyside club remain in contention on three fronts and could advance to the fifth round of the FA Cup if they manage to beat Bolton Wanderers in Wednesday's fourth round replay.

They are also still in the Europa League, which resumes this month, and are just four points off the Premier League top four.

Rodgers feels the disappointment suffered at Stamford Bridge has proven to be a blessing in disguise.

"Of course we wanted to get to the final but the performance level from the two games and leading into those games has given us great encouragement," He told Liverpool's official website.

"If anything it's only promoted the development and momentum that we have.

"Our best football is yet to come, we had a real difficult start to the season when other teams had full squads and playing really well.

"We are in two cup competitions and we want to go as far as we possibly can in them.

"That will be reflected in our teams, our drive and our desire to get through in the competition."