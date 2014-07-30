Rodgers: Liverpool have a transfer strategy

Tottenham made a host of signings to compensate for the loss of Gareth Bale to Real Madrid for a world-record fee in 2013, but they failed to improve in the Premier League, finishing lower down the table despite significant investment.

Liverpool find themselves in a similar position in the current window with Luis Suarez having joined Barcelona for a reported £75 million fee.

The Anfield outfit - who finished runners-up to Manchester City in the league last term - have already signed the likes of Adam Lallana, Lazar Markovic and Dejan Lovren during the close-season as they look to bolster their squad ahead of a UEFA Champions League campaign.

However, Liverpool manager Rodgers insists it would be wrong to draw comparisons between Liverpool and Tottenham in the way they conduct their business.

"It's a different club and different vision we have here. At Liverpool there's a strategy behind what we are doing," Rodgers told Sky Sports News.

"We talked a lot with our recruitment team last season, knowing that through the summer we needed to improve the depth of our squad.

"Clearly we were not strong enough last season in terms of numbers and quality.

"We always planned to bring in a number of players, hoping we were going to be in the Champions League, so it would give us the opportunity to challenge on all fronts.

"The new players know their roles and we hope they can develop in the future as well. So far, the integration has been smooth."