Rodgers: Liverpool must build on Swansea win

Liverpool needed late goals from Mario Balotelli and Dejan Lovren to overcome Rodgers' former club and reach the last eight of the League Cup on Wednesday.

The Merseyside club travel to St James' Park on Saturday to face a Newcastle team buoyed by two excellent away wins in the last week - first at Tottenham in the top flight, then at Manchester City in the League Cup.

But while Rodgers is wary of the threat posed by Alan Pardew's confident side, he believes his own team will take heart from both their performance and the manner of their victory over Swansea.

"The division is tight, getting momentum is very important," the Northern Irishman said on Thursday.

"We will go into the game with big confidence; the other night we played as well as we have done all season.

"We showed the resilience and character of the players to come back. We have got to take that confidence into the Premier League.

"[But] I thought they [Newcastle] were outstanding last night [against City]. They thoroughly deserved the win.

"We all know it will be a difficult game this weekend."