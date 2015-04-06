Rodgers: No crisis meeting at Liverpool

It was claimed in a national newspaper that Rodgers accused several players of not playing for him following Saturday's 4-1 Premier League hammering at Arsenal.

Senior players were said to have taken exception to the Liverpool manager's comments, but Rodgers played down talk of unrest at Anfield.

He said in a press conference on Monday: "We have lots of meetings. It was no different to ones we have had all season. It was nothing."

Liverpool appear unlikely to secure a UEFA Champions League spot after back-to-back defeats in crunch clashes with Manchester United and Arsene Wenger's men.

Rodgers does not feel that his players are overawed by the big occasions and stressed that Liverpool remain a work in progress.

"We are at where we're at. I don't think its a mental barrier. We're adapting and learning," he said.

"We didn't start well (at Arsenal), and that's more on ourselves. We haven't created [in the] last four games."

Rodgers revealed that Mario Balotelli (knee) faces late a fitness test ahead of Wednesday's FA Cup quarter-final replay at Blackburn Rovers.