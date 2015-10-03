Rodgers 'not worried' by potential backlash

Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers insists he is unconcerned by the potential backlash to a derby loss to Everton on Sunday.

The pressure on the Northern Irishman eased after a 3-2 win over Aston Villa in the Premier League, but a draw at home to Sion in Europe on Thursday did nothing to slow the talk surrounding his future.

A loss at Goodison Park on Sunday would only see the talk intensify, but Rodgers said he was unfazed.

Asked if he was worried about the reaction if his team were beaten by Everton, he said: "No, no, not at all, not at all, we will go into the game with every notion to perform and win well.

"If we get a wee bit of luck, if we earn a bit of good fortune, we can win the game.

"I am not worried, I am not worried and that is not being arrogant or having been given any assurances.

"I will do my best with what I am working with and our notion is to win the game and that is for the weekend. It is rebuilding a group again, new players and going again."

Rodgers said there had been some contact from the club's owners, the Fenway Sports Group, but not quite assurances.

"No, but I don’t want you to take that as they haven’t reassured me," he said.

"We have exchanged text messages and I have spoken to Ian [chief executive Ian Ayre]. There is no change there. No drama, sorry lads."