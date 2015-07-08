Rodgers perfect for my development - Ings

Danny Ings has cited Brendan Rodgers' ability to develop young talent as a key factor in his decision to join Liverpool.

Having been in demand with his Burnley contract set to expire, Ings agreed a move to Anfield last month - although a fee for the deal has still to be agreed.

In his first interview since he officially became a Liverpool player on July 1, the 22-year-old forward hailed his new manager.

"He is fantastic at developing young players. For a player like me, I think it will be perfect to work with him," Ings told Liverpool's official website.

"There's nothing better for a young player like me than to be working for a manager like that, who loves to bring all these young boys in and give them a chance.

"With the development that he has for young players, it suits me down to the ground and hopefully we can have a great relationship for the future.

"As soon as I knew that Liverpool were interested, it was a no-brainer. It was the only club on my mind, to be fair."

In addition to taking Rodgers' advice on board, Ings is looking to learn from team-mates such as England striker Daniel Sturridge.

"Of course, he's an unbelievable striker," Ings added.

"He is one of those players who has come through the ranks, he has not had it easy. Now he's here and he's established; he's a fantastic, talented football player I can learn from.

"You need young, hungry, developing players in your team, but you also need that experience to level things out and get hold of some of the youngsters when they need advice in certain areas of the pitch.

"I think there's a great mixture here and that was also one of the big reasons why I wanted to come here - to learn from other players, learn different styles of football and different opinions to make myself better."