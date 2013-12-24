Rodgers positive despite growing injury list

Liverpool sit top of the Premier League going in to a hectic end to the year that will see them play Manchester City and Chelsea in the space of four days, and Rodgers has four senior players unavailable.

Steven Gerrard, Daniel Sturridge, Jose Enrique and Sebastian Coates are all currently on the sidelines, while full-back Jon Flanagan has emerged as a doubt to face Manchester City.

"We have a few injuries at this moment, which is unfortunate for us in this busy period," said Rodgers.

"We just have to assess Jon Flanagan. He came off late in the game against Cardiff (on Saturday) with a tight hamstring, which he had for a few days (before).

"He was fit enough to start and play, but felt it a little bit in the game so had to take him off.

"We just need to assess how that is over the next 24 hours. At the moment none of the guys who have been out have returned so we're quite thin on the ground.

"These games are opportunities for us. We're not going to cry about it.

"We have what we have, the players have been absolutely brilliant and we know we have got a busy schedule now.

"It's an opportunity for me to bring in some youth-team players and reserve-team players into the squad. That's why you have an academy."