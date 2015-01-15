Rodgers refusing to discuss Gerrard return

Brendan Rodgers refused to comment on speculation regarding a potential return to Liverpool for Steven Gerrard.

The Liverpool captain is set to leave the club at the end of the season and join MLS side LA Galaxy, thus ending a 26-year association with the Anfield outfit.

With the Galaxy's 2015 season set to run from March to December, it remains to be seen what will happen to Gerrard at the conclusion of this year.

A potential loan move back to Liverpool has been rumoured, but Rodgers was unwilling to talk about the situation in a press conference on Thursday.

"I won't speculate on if he comes back. He's still a Liverpool player," the manager said.

Rodgers, who says the club are "in discussions" about bringing Divock Origi back from Lille this month, also dismissed reports that misfiring striker Mario Balotelli could move on in the current transfer window.

"Mario works hard," he said. "He certainly won't be going anywhere in January."

Defender Dejan Lovren arrived from Southampton in the off-season, but the Croatian has failed to impress thus far and has not started a game since the 3-0 defeat at Manchester United on December 14.

"Dejan will prove in his time he is a very very good player," Rodgers said.

"He needs time and he will prove to be an outstanding player. This year experience will benefit him."