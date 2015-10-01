Rodgers rues missed chances as Liverpool are held at home

Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers branded the 1-1 Europa League draw with Sion as "disappointing" but admitted his side only had themselves to blame for the result.

A fourth-minute goal from Adam Lallana gave the hosts the perfect start to the Group B fixture at Anfield, only for their Swiss opponents to equalise through Ebenezer Assifuah.

Rodgers - who fielded a much-changed side ahead of the Merseyside derby against Everton on Sunday - was particularly frustrated with the number of chances missed by his players.

Divock Origi twice fluffed one-on-one opportunities, while goalscorer Lallana also failed to make the most of a late opening that could have clinched all three points.

"The result was disappointing, considering the number of chances we created," Rodgers told BT Sport.

"We gave away a disappointing goal, with a young player [Joe Gomez] obviously learning about pressing at the right time. They went on and finished what was probably their only chance.

"If you give a bad goal like that, and create as many chances, you've got to have the quality to finish. Unfortunately, that was the story for us.

"The players worked hard, but we couldn't score the goals from the chances we created. You've got to be clinical.

"We had good chances, they weren't half chances. If you don't score them then you won't win a game.

"Credit to them, they worked hard and defended well, but for us we are disappointed."

Liverpool have now drawn both of their outings in Europe this season, while they have only won once in their last eight matches in all competitions, although one of those games ultimately saw them progress on penalties against Carlisle United in the League Cup.

Rodgers admitted he is now having to undertake a "rebuilding job again" as he continues to be asked about his own future at the club.

"It's the pressure of a huge club," he added. "I immensely enjoy the job here. It's a wonderful challenge in terms of how we have been building it over a couple of years.

"It's a rebuilding job again and we will take it forward hopefully."