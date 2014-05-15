Rodgers seeks 'multi-functional' players

Liverpool fell just short of winning the Premier League title this season, losing out to Manchester City on the final day.

And Rodgers, who has been short of options from the bench during the campaign, believes the club would benefit from the arrival of versatile players who are hungry for success.

"Our criteria that we look for is players with strong technique and football intelligence," he told the club's official website. "They need to mentally have the attitude and the capacity to learn.

"And they have to be so hungry to fight for every ball on every day in training and in the game.

"You'll get some players who are specialists and who need to play in particular positions, but if we can get players in who are multi-functional, and can play in different roles and are multi-dimensional in their work, it sets us up and gives me more options as a coach."

And Rodgers stressed it was important to find players who fit into his tight-nit squad.

"We've developed tactically over the last couple of years," said Rodgers. "Our style has been the same, but the structure of the team has changed a number of times in order to fit the needs of the games and to give problems to the opponent.

"In order to do that, you need players with the capacity to be tactically intelligent. It also allows you to keep your squad smaller and tighter."