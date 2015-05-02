Rodgers: Sterling going nowhere

Liverpool's stance over Raheem Sterling has not changed, with manager Brendan Rodgers insistent the club will not cash in on the player, even if he does not sign a new contract.

Sterling's future at Anfield remains up in the air as the England international refuses to extend his contract, which expires at the end of the 2015-16 Premier League season.

Manchester City are believed to be one of a number of clubs interested in prising the 20-year-old away from Liverpool, but Rodgers and Co. have no plans to sell Sterling.

"We've made that clear from the beginning and the owners are very much supportive of that," Rodgers said ahead of Saturday's home fixture against QPR.

"Raheem won't be going anywhere this summer, even if there's not a deal agreed.

"We had a couple of good meetings. He came to my house and had a good chat on a personal level as well.

"It's not just about the football side, it's also about his welfare because he's still young and he's been through a lot in the last couple of years. We talked generically, and I think he's in a good place at the moment."

Rodgers added: "We're still pretty relaxed on it. The club will meet again with Raheem's representatives and reinforce it [the message].

"Look, everyone wants to win trophies, everyone wants to play in the big competitions. But it's also important you have the opportunity to do that.

"So we'll just be reinforcing our stance that's been in place all the way – that this is the best club for him at this moment where he has the opportunity to play and to fight and be competitive."