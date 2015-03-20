Rodgers: Sterling's situation to be resolved

Sterling's current deal expires at the end of next season and, despite having become one of Liverpool's prized assets, he has yet to agree fresh terms.

"It's been made clear by Raheem and his representatives that he wants to concentrate on his football and see what can be resolved in the summer," Rodgers said.

"The boy is happy here. This is the best place for him to be and I am sure it will be resolved."

Ahead of Sunday's home clash with Manchester United, Rodgers has a decision to make over whether departing captain Steven Gerrard - who made his return from injury as a substitute at Swansea City last Monday - will start in what is his final meeting with Liverpool's bitter rivals.

"It's been unfair on the boy [Gerrard]. He's still a wonderful player. When he was injured, people were trying to write him off," Rodgers added.

"Firstly, he's a fan of this club. His support for [vice-captain Jordan] Henderson and [fellow midfielder Joe] Allen has been fantastic and his support for me incredible.

"Some people are trying to make it into a negative story, which couldn't be further from the truth. I find it unfair on him.

"Whether he's playing or not playing, he shows unbelievable application and professionalism. He will still have big role to play."