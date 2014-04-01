Rodgers: Still plenty of work for Reds to do

After 24 years without a league title Liverpool know that if they win all of their remaining fixtures they will lift the Premier League trophy for the very first time.

Rodgers has received praise for his attacking philosophy with strike duo Daniel Sturridge and Luis Suarez making a significant contribution to the side's 88 league goals.

However, the Liverpool manager is keen for everyone to remain grounded and warned that there is still a lot of hard work to be done to reach the levels he demands.

"We've still got improvements to make," Rodgers told the club's official website. "We're looking to put something in place not just for now and this season.

"The process started 18 months ago and it's continual.

"For us, our focus and composure and mentality is just to work hard, because there's a process to dreaming. You've got to get the work done, or else it doesn't happen.

"We just narrow our focus onto each game."

With six matches to go Liverpool sit top of the table by two points from Chelsea, while Manchester City, who they face later this month, are four points adrift with two games in hand.