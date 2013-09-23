Rodgers: Suarez ready for return

The Uruguay international is gearing up for his first competive appearance for Rodgers' team since April when Liverpool travel to Manchester United in the League Cup third round on Wednesday.

Suarez's comeback provides Rodgers with an attacking boost after Brazilian playmaker Philippe Coutinho was ruled out until the end of October after undergoing shoulder surgery last week, and the Northern Irishman has no doubt the 26-year-old will hit the ground running.

"He's a robust character and his biggest quality is his desire and commitment," he said.

"He comes back into the reckoning now and what he will do is give it 100 percent and I'm sure after a few games he'll get right back up to speed again.

"From what I've seen in training and all the extra work he has put in, and all the game time he has been able to collate over the last number of weeks, he has had good preparation to come back.

"That's the type and the beauty of him. He played a game behind closed doors... I know a lot of players who probably would have decided just to come in and train that morning.

"But he loves the game, he lives for the game and he put everything into that. It's what we expect because that's the type of character he is."