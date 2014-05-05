Rodgers: Title still a tough ask for Man City

The LIverpool boss takes his side to Crystal Palace on Monday knowing they can ill-afford any more slip-ups in their race for a first league title since 1990.

City's 3-2 win over Everton on Saturday put them top on goal difference ahead of their remaining fixtures against Aston Villa and West Ham.

However, Rodgers is determined not to give up on the title and insists there could be twists and turns to come over the final week of the Premier League campaign.

"It is a tough ask for City," he said in quotes reported by the British press.

"To play three games at this stage of the season that really, really matter is a real tough ask. Aston Villa are an incredible team on the counterattack and better away from home, and West Ham on their day can be a really difficult opponent.

"Manchester City need to win all their games which means they will have won five games in a row and they have done that only once this season, so it will be a wee bit new for them.

"It is certainly not over by a long way. If we can win our two games then it could go a long way to deciding whether we finish top or not. But it is about concentrating on our game against Crystal Palace."

Much of Liverpool's success this season has been built on their potent attacking line-up, with Rodgers' men scoring 96 league goals this term.

However, City are also now on 96 goals and boast a better defensive record, with Rodgers aiming to go all out offensively in their final title push.

"Manchester City won the league on goals scored a couple of years ago," he added.

"That's why, when I came in here, I spoke about a team that could score goals because ultimately that is what it could come down to. We scored 47 goals in the first year I was here and now we have 96. That is what gives us the chance.

"We could sit and get the team to defend and not want to score but ultimately it's the team that scores the goals that will win."