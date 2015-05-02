Rodgers unconcerned by banner

Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers is unfazed by speculation over his future, jokingly suggesting Rafael Benitez's agent arranged for a banner to be flown over Anfield on Saturday.

A plane carrying a banner reading 'Rodgers out, Rafa in' was flown over the stadium before Liverpool's 2-1 win over QPR.

But Rodgers said people had short memories - reminding them that his team went within two points of winning the Premier League title last season.

"I thought it was Rafa's agent in it," the Northern Irishman said after his side moved within four points of fourth-placed Manchester United.

"Football has a short memory, we sat here last year having nearly won the league and now we have planes flying over so you can do nothing about it.

"I'm very fortunate and privileged to work here at Liverpool and as I said before there will be many names linked with the job because of the size and scale of the job to be undertaken here.

"I'm hugely honoured every single day of my life, and I will continue to be, however long it lasts."