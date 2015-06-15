Rodrigo seals permanent Valencia switch

Rodrigo Moreno completed a permanent move from Benfica to Valencia on Monday, signing a four-year deal.

The Spain forward joined the Liga side on a season-long loan last July with the option of extending his stay at the Mestalla.

Valencia have now exercised their option of retaining Rodrigo just a few days after Andre Gomes joined Nuno Espirito Santo's side on a permanent basis from Benfica.

Rodrigo spoke of his determination to fire Valencia into the group stage of the UEFA Champions League after playing his part in ensuring they finished fourth in La Liga to set up a qualifier in Europe's premier club competition.

"After a year in Valencia I feel very happy and eager to be better every day. Now we have to think about the Champions League and get into the group stage," Rodrigo said.

"I've been fortunate to play in this competition with Benfica and now I want to do so with Valencia."