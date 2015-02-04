Rodriguez to miss Madrid derby, Ramos doubtful

Real extended their lead at the top of La Liga to four points thanks to a 2-1 win at home to a wasteful Sevilla side on Wednesday, but the victory came at a cost.

Ramos was forced off inside the first 10 minutes with a hamstring strain and Rodriguez, who had put the hosts ahead, soon followed the defender off the field after receiving a knock to his right foot.

Ancelotti acknowledged after the game that, although he was not 100 per cent certain about Ramos, he will probably be without the services of both players for Saturday's trip to the Vicente Calderon.

He told reporters: "We are not happy with the injuries. I believe that both [Ramos and Rodriguez] are out. Sergio has a hamstring problem, but we cannot decide yet. We must wait a few days.

"James had a problem with his right foot. I don't know what exactly it is, but he will not be available, for sure."

As it stands, Real are also set to be without Marcelo after the Brazilian full-back picked up a yellow card for an apparent foul on the impressive Vitolo.

However, replays suggested that the Sevilla man – who later went on to be booked for diving in the Real penalty area – was not touched by Marcelo and Ancelotti confirmed his club will look to get the card rescinded.

"Of course we will appeal [Marcelo's yellow card]," the Italian added. "It wasn't even a foul."