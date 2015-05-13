Rodriguez: No Bale issue

Real Madrid forward James Rodriguez insisted there is no issue between Gareth Bale and the rest of the playing group ahead of their UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg against Juventus.

Carlo Ancelotti's Real trail 2-1 heading into Wednesday's return leg in Madrid but the build up has been dominated by Bale's agent Jonathan Barnett, who claimed the Wales international is suffering because of his team-mates.

Bale has been heavily criticised in recent weeks but Barnett, who spoke to the Telegraph during the week, suggested the former Tottenham star's peers have played a role his client's struggles.

But Rodriguez denied there was a problem within the group, while switching his focus to a do-or-die battle in the Spanish capital.

"I didn't hear anything about Bale's agent, Gareth is a great player and we all want to play with him, not just him but also with Cristiano [Ronaldo] and Chicharito [Javier Hernandez]," the Colombia international told reporters.

"We are a team and we have to be united, whatever talk there is outside we can't pay attention to.

"I can't give an opinion on something that I didn't see or hear so I can't give my opinion.

"We have to focus on tomorrow because it's going to be an epic match that we have to be concentrated on and be fully in it so it turns out the way we hope."