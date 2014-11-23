Rodriguez urges Real focus over busy schedule

The Liga leaders were once again at their dazzling best as they swept aside Eibar 4-0 on Saturday, with Rodriguez opening the scoring at the Estadio Municipal de Ipurua.

Real's victory was their 14th straight win in all competitions and they now face a run of six matches in the space of 17 days, starting with Wednesday's UEFA Champions League clash at Basel.

And Rodriguez has called on Carlo Ancelotti's men to maintain their high standards during the busy period.

"We knew that it was going to be a tough match, but we also knew that we could go out and win if we played well and put in a good match," he told the club's official website.

"I'm happy about the win and coming away with a good result. We knew if we came out strong and got an early goal we were going to come out on top. 4-0 is a really good result.

"Now we have two tough games coming up that we also have to win. We have to keep playing to this level, we have good players and we hope we can keep it up."

The match was the first game Real played without injured playmaker Luka Modric after the Croatia international was ruled out for several months with a thigh injury sustained on international duty.

In his place came Isco who put in an assured display for the European champions against Eibar and Rodriguez hailed the strength of the squad.

"It's always hard when you're missing a player like him [Modric]," he added. "But we have players who can replace him and do well too."