Rodwell had 50 injections in five days
Sunderland travel to London this weekend to face fellow Premier League strugglers Chelsea.
Sunderland midfielder Jack Rodwell was given 50 injections in five days in a bid to regain his fitness at the Stadium of Light.
Rodwell has been hampered by injuries since arriving from Manchester City last year, with the 24-year-old managing just three Premier League starts this term.
The Englishman's latest struggles saw him travel to Germany for treatment with former Bayern Munich club doctor Dr Hans Muller-Wolfhart.
"I flew to see him in Munich. I was there from Monday to Friday morning and had about 50 injections over that time. He injects and injects," explained Rodwell.
"There's a lot of anti-inflammatories and lubricants for the joints – it's all technical stuff, the physios know more than me.
"I just go along with it, and I'll do anything to stay fit. There's nothing major, it's just niggling injuries, but I don't want it to continue. When you're out for a week here and there, it sets you back and you're out of the team."
Rodwell will be hoping to add to his 71 minutes from last weekend when Sunderland - 19th in the standings and two points adrift of safety - travel to embattled champions Chelsea on Saturday.
