Rolfes: Still work to do for Leverkusen

The 31-year old midfielder scored from the penalty spot in Wednesday's 4-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk, with Sidney Sam also finding the net along with a brace from Stefan Kiessling.

The result leaves Leverkusen in second place in their group, one point behind leaders Manchester United.

Despite the emphatic nature of the victory over Shakhtar, Rolfes believes his side cannot get too carried away, maintaining that the return match in Donetsk will pose a tricky test for Sami Hyypia's side.

"We are now in a very good position in our group and it was important to keep a clean sheet," said the Leverkusen captain.

"The return leg definitely wont be easy, as Donetsk is a quality team."

Leverkusen take on Shakhtar at the Donbass Arena on November 5th.