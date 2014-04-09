Roma boss Garcia eyes crucial Juventus fixture

The Italian capital club trail Scudetto holders Juve by eight points with six matches to play, although their penultimate fixture sees them host Antonio Conte's men.

The situation means Roma would need to be within six points, at least, ahead of the clash, with goal difference a potential tie-breaker given both sides are sitting on +47.

Garcia said he cannot wait to tackle Juve at home, despite fixtures with Atalanta, Fiorentina, Milan and Catania to come first.

"I am impatiently awaiting the game with Juventus. I hope it can be decisive for both teams," Garcia told La7.

"We are advancing, step by step, so we can stun our opponents for the win of our dreams."

Garcia said captain Francesco Totti would play on next season regardless of whether the club reels in Juventus.

"He won't play forever, but then who can?" Garcia said.

"The club asked my opinion when they were discussing his contract and considered a two-year deal.

"My response was as easy as it was spontaneous."

Roma will be without striker Mattia Destro for four matches, although the goalscorer should be available to return for the Juve blockbuster.