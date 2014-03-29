Roma boss Garcia not rushing contract talks

Garcia has guided the capital club to second place in Serie A this season, and although they trail 14 points behind leaders Juventus, they hold a six-point advantage over third-placed Napoli and look set for an automatic UEFA Champions League spot.

With nine games still remaining, the Frenchman insists there is no rush to discuss his contract extension, or a new deal for midfielder Pjanic.

"I don't think there will be any problems," he said.

"Pjanic's agent has to talk to the club. I've been talking to the player for some time and he must be concentrated on the rest of the season.

"There is no rush and that means a contract is ready for everyone. The same goes for me. I didn't refuse a contract extension, I simply noted I already have a contract and there is no need to rush things.

"I am happy here, I've always said so. We'll see at the end of the season, but for now it is important not to get distracted from the games.

"You journalists don't talk about the football, the tactics or what interests me about this sport.

"I am not the president. My job is to keep the focus and concentration right to the end."