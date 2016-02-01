Roma bring in Perotti from Genoa

Roma have completed the signing of Diego Perotti from Genoa on loan until June 2017 for an initial fee of €1million.

The deal includes an option to make the transfer permanent for a payment of €9m as of the 2017-18 campaign, a clause that will be triggered by certain performance-related factors.

Roma were keen to add another winger to their squad following the departure of Gervinho to Hebei China Fortune and were already heavily linked with the 27-year-old Perotti for a number of weeks.

He arrived in Roma on Sunday ahead of his proposed move and successfully underwent his medical on Monday to complete the deal.

"This is a massive step in my career," Perotti told the club's official TV channel.

"I'm pleased to have joined a big club like Roma."

The Argentina international started his professional career with Deportivo Moron and also represented Sevilla and Boca Juniors before joining Genoa in 2014.

He developed into an important first-team player at Genoa, eventually earning him a move to Roma.

Perotti is Roma's third signing this transfer window after the arrivals of Stephan El Shaarawy and Ervin Zukanovic.