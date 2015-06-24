Roma buy Cagliari's share in Nainggolan

Roma have bought out Cagliari's share of midfielder Radja Nainggolan for a fee of €9million.

The Belgium international has been a star turn for Roma since joining in January 2014 and scored five goals in 35 league appearances as the capital club secured another season in the UEFA Champions League by finishing runners-up to Juventus in Serie A last term.

Nainggolan's performances have seen him linked with the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool, but Roma head coach Rudi Garcia has spoken of his desire for Nainggolan to remain at the Stadio Olimpico.

And it appears as though the Frenchman has got his wish as Roma agreed a deal with Cagliari, who co-owned the 27-year-old's playing rights.

A club statement read: "AS Roma has reached an agreement with Cagliari to resolve the co-ownership of footballer Radja Nainggolan in AS Roma's favor, in exchange for a fee of €9million."

Nainggolan took to Twitter to express his delight at the deal, writing: "It is a great day, finally I'm at Roma 100 per cent, what we wanted me and the club!

"I thank the club for the great effort. Forza Roma! Now ahead to the next season!"