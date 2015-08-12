Roma complete Dzeko transfer

Edin Dzeko has completed his move from Manchester City to Roma, agreeing a season-long loan deal with a view to a permanent deal.

The Bosnia and Herzegovina international will move on a temporary basis until June with Roma paying an initial €4million for the loan.

Roma are required to pay a further €11m to make the move permanent.

Speculation had been rife that Dzeko - who made just 11 Premier League starts last season - was in line for a move to the Italian capital, with first-team opportunities at City set to be limited.

Both Manuel Pellegrini and Rudi Garcia had remained coy on the rumours linking Dzeko with a switch, but on Wednesday Roma confirmed they had finally got their man.

"I came here to win titles with Roma," Dzeko told the Serie A club's official website.

"Hopefully we will win many, many trophies but first we have to work hard on the pitch and at the end, hopefully we will get where we want to be.

"I can only promise one thing and that is that I will give my best for this club in every game."

Dzeko arrives shortly after Seydou Doumbia's disappointing spell in Rome came to an end with a return to former club CSKA Moscow.