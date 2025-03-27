Manchester City report: Jack Grealish poised for European switch, with price revealed

Jack Grealish has only been in the starting lining up 14 times for Manchester City this season

For Manchester City, sometimes big money transfers work, sometimes they don't.

It's probably safe to put Jack Grealish's mega move to Manchester City is in the 'not worked out' category.

Despite winning three Premier League titles, a Champions League, the FA Cup, the UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup Grealish has failed to nail down a starting spot at the Etihad and has fallen out of favour with Pep Guardiola in recent months.

Manchester City star Jack Grealish tipped for move abroad to help revive career

Jack Grealish has been apart of three title winning Manchester City teams (Image credit: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

An exit from City feels inevitable for Grealish, with recent arrivals for Savinho and Omar Marmoush, pushing him even further down the pecking order.

Italian outlet TVPlayIT are reporting that a move to AC Milan may be on the cards in order for him to revive his career.

Jack Grealish has scored only twice for Manchester City this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

They suggest fee of around €40 million may be enough to secure his services, which would result in a loss of around €70 million for Manchester City after they made him their record signing of all time in 2021.

FourFourTwo understands however, that Milan are hoping they may be able to secure a loan deal for the Englishman, and with Kyle Walker making a similar move in January, it seems Man City may be willing to sanction something similar for the winger.

The Rossoneri are struggling in Serie A this season, currently in ninth position, six points off Champions League qualification having spent over €60 million in the winter transfer window.

Planing for how AC Milan can propel themselves back to the top of Italian football next season is underway and bringing Grealish, who ranked no.27 FourFourTwo's list of the best English midfielders ever, to San Siro seems to be on their priority list.

Kyle Walker is spending the back half of the season on loan at AC Milan (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's opinion, Grealish needs to make the move in order to help him secure a position at the 2026 World Cup.

Gareth Southgate overlooked him when picking his squad for EURO 2024 and Thomas Tuchel didn't include him in his first squad as England manager for the recent World Cup qualifiers.

Grealish did play an integral role in Lee Carsley's interim stint in charge of the Three Lions, but regular game time and consistent high level performances will help his claim to be on the plane to North America next summer.