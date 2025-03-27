Manchester City report: Jack Grealish poised for European switch, with price revealed

By published

Manchester City star Jack Grealish is looking away from the club this summer

Jack Grealish has only been in the starting lining up 14 times for Manchester City this season
Jack Grealish has only been in the starting lining up 14 times for Manchester City this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

For Manchester City, sometimes big money transfers work, sometimes they don't.

It's probably safe to put Jack Grealish's mega move to Manchester City is in the 'not worked out' category.

Despite winning three Premier League titles, a Champions League, the FA Cup, the UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup Grealish has failed to nail down a starting spot at the Etihad and has fallen out of favour with Pep Guardiola in recent months.

Manchester City star Jack Grealish tipped for move abroad to help revive career

Jack Grealish of Manchester City celebrates with the Premier League trophy following the Premier League match between Manchester City and Chelsea FC at Etihad Stadium on May 21, 2023 in Manchester, England.

Jack Grealish has been apart of three title winning Manchester City teams (Image credit: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

An exit from City feels inevitable for Grealish, with recent arrivals for Savinho and Omar Marmoush, pushing him even further down the pecking order.

Italian outlet TVPlayIT are reporting that a move to AC Milan may be on the cards in order for him to revive his career.

Jack Grealish has scored only twice for Manchester City this season

Jack Grealish has scored only twice for Manchester City this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

They suggest fee of around €40 million may be enough to secure his services, which would result in a loss of around €70 million for Manchester City after they made him their record signing of all time in 2021.

FourFourTwo understands however, that Milan are hoping they may be able to secure a loan deal for the Englishman, and with Kyle Walker making a similar move in January, it seems Man City may be willing to sanction something similar for the winger.

The Rossoneri are struggling in Serie A this season, currently in ninth position, six points off Champions League qualification having spent over €60 million in the winter transfer window.

Planing for how AC Milan can propel themselves back to the top of Italian football next season is underway and bringing Grealish, who ranked no.27 FourFourTwo's list of the best English midfielders ever, to San Siro seems to be on their priority list.

Kyle Walker in action for AC Milan against Roma in the Coppa Italia in February 2025.

Kyle Walker is spending the back half of the season on loan at AC Milan (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's opinion, Grealish needs to make the move in order to help him secure a position at the 2026 World Cup.

Gareth Southgate overlooked him when picking his squad for EURO 2024 and Thomas Tuchel didn't include him in his first squad as England manager for the recent World Cup qualifiers.

Grealish did play an integral role in Lee Carsley's interim stint in charge of the Three Lions, but regular game time and consistent high level performances will help his claim to be on the plane to North America next summer.

Ewan Gennery
Ewan Gennery
Freelance writer

Ewan is a freelance writer and social media manager who has worked for The Athletic, GOAL, 90min and OneFootball. From Gelsenkirchen to Riyadh, he has covered some of the biggest games in football in his three years in the industry.

Latest in Stories
Jack Grealish
Manchester City report: Jack Grealish poised for European switch, with price revealed
Alan Shearer celebrates one of his five goals for Newcastle United against Sheffield Wednesday in September 1999.
'My Premier League record won't last forever. It will go one day and when it does go, and if it's to Harry, he knows I'd be the first to congratulate him and shake his hand': Alan Shearer magnanimous when discussing biggest threat to goalscoring record
Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou
Tottenham to sack Ange Postecoglou - with London rivals' boss lined up: report
Troy Deeney last played for Forest Green in 2023
Troy Deeney tipped for remarkable football return despite not playing since 2023
Fulham manager Marco Silva looks on from the dugout ahead of the FA Cup fourth round tie against Wigan Athletic at the Brick Community Stadium in Wigan, England on 8 February, 2025
'I think Marco Silva is the best manager in London - he managed to really maintain the desire to play attractive football, which was really hard over the years': Former Fulham talisman showers praise on 'impressive' Marco Silva
Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim looks on following his side&#039;s defeat against AFC Bournemouth
Report reveals 10 Manchester United players leaving this summer
Latest in News
Jack Grealish
Manchester City report: Jack Grealish poised for European switch, with price revealed
Alan Shearer celebrates one of his five goals for Newcastle United against Sheffield Wednesday in September 1999.
'My Premier League record won't last forever. It will go one day and when it does go, and if it's to Harry, he knows I'd be the first to congratulate him and shake his hand': Alan Shearer magnanimous when discussing biggest threat to goalscoring record
Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou
Tottenham to sack Ange Postecoglou - with London rivals' boss lined up: report
Troy Deeney last played for Forest Green in 2023
Troy Deeney tipped for remarkable football return despite not playing since 2023
Fulham manager Marco Silva looks on from the dugout ahead of the FA Cup fourth round tie against Wigan Athletic at the Brick Community Stadium in Wigan, England on 8 February, 2025
'I think Marco Silva is the best manager in London - he managed to really maintain the desire to play attractive football, which was really hard over the years': Former Fulham talisman showers praise on 'impressive' Marco Silva
LONDON COLNEY, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 30: (L-R) Ethan Nwaneri, Raheem Sterling, Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber, Riccardo Calafiori and Takehiro Tomiyasu of Arsenal during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD2 training and press conference at Sobha Realty Training Centre on September 30, 2024 in London Colney, England. (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)
England could lose Arsenal wonderkid to Nigerian national side due this little known reason
More about stories
Alan Shearer celebrates one of his five goals for Newcastle United against Sheffield Wednesday in September 1999.

'My Premier League record won't last forever. It will go one day and when it does go, and if it's to Harry, he knows I'd be the first to congratulate him and shake his hand': Alan Shearer magnanimous when discussing biggest threat to goalscoring record
Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou

Tottenham to sack Ange Postecoglou - with London rivals' boss lined up: report
Alan Shearer celebrates one of his five goals for Newcastle United against Sheffield Wednesday in September 1999.

'My Premier League record won't last forever. It will go one day and when it does go, and if it's to Harry, he knows I'd be the first to congratulate him and shake his hand': Alan Shearer magnanimous when discussing biggest threat to goalscoring record
See more latest
Most Popular
Alan Shearer celebrates one of his five goals for Newcastle United against Sheffield Wednesday in September 1999.
'My Premier League record won't last forever. It will go one day and when it does go, and if it's to Harry, he knows I'd be the first to congratulate him and shake his hand': Alan Shearer magnanimous when discussing biggest threat to goalscoring record
Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou
Tottenham to sack Ange Postecoglou - with London rivals' boss lined up: report
LONDON COLNEY, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 30: (L-R) Ethan Nwaneri, Raheem Sterling, Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber, Riccardo Calafiori and Takehiro Tomiyasu of Arsenal during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD2 training and press conference at Sobha Realty Training Centre on September 30, 2024 in London Colney, England. (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)
England could lose Arsenal wonderkid to Nigerian national side due this little known reason
Troy Deeney last played for Forest Green in 2023
Troy Deeney tipped for remarkable football return despite not playing since 2023
Jude Bellingham signed terms with adidas in 2024
RANKED! The top 10 Adidas football athletes of 2025
Fulham manager Marco Silva looks on from the dugout ahead of the FA Cup fourth round tie against Wigan Athletic at the Brick Community Stadium in Wigan, England on 8 February, 2025
'I think Marco Silva is the best manager in London - he managed to really maintain the desire to play attractive football, which was really hard over the years': Former Fulham talisman showers praise on 'impressive' Marco Silva
Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim looks on following his side&#039;s defeat against AFC Bournemouth
Report reveals 10 Manchester United players leaving this summer
James Maddison of Tottenham Hotspur scores their 2nd goal during the Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Etihad Stadium on November 23, 2024 in Manchester, England.
Tottenham and Manchester City could smash transfer record for British wonderkid: report
Tottenham Hotspur back row (L-R) Dele Alli, Mousa Dembele, Eric Dier, Davinson Sanchez, Hugo Lloris, Jan Vertonghen; front row (L-R) Son Heung-min, Christian Eriksen, Harry Kane, Kieran Trippier, Ben Davies during the Champions League match against Juventus at the Wembley Stadium on March 7, 2018 in London United Kingdom
Tottenham cult hero calls retirement - to avoid 'painkiller dependency'
Arsenal squad for 2024/25 LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 11: William Saliba of Arsenal celebrates scoring his teams first goal with teammates during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Arsenal FC and Olympique Lyonnais at Emirates Stadium on August 11, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)
Arsenal warned, as Real Madrid are coming for their star next: report