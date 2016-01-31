Roma confirm Digne thigh injury

Roma have confirmed full-back Lucas Digne has sustained a thigh injury that will keep him out for two weeks.

France international Digne suffered the setback in training on Friday ahead of Roma's 3-1 Serie A win against Frosinone the following day.

Digne, who has made 26 appearances for Roma this season, is likely to miss league matches against Sassuolo, Sampdoria and Carpi.

"Lucas Digne underwent instrumental tests that showed a lesion of first instance of the femoral biceps of the left thigh," Roma said in a statement.

"The prognosis is now estimated at about two weeks."

Digne may be fit to return for Roma's Champions League clash against Real Madrid on February 17.