Roma dismiss Rudi Garcia

Rudi Garcia's contract as coach of Roma has been terminated by the Serie A club.

Roma finished as runners-up to Serie A champions Juventus in each of Garcia's two full seasons in charge but are seven points off the pace in fifth this time around.

The 2-0 win over Genoa stands as the capital club's only victory in 10 matches across all competitions, during which time they were knocked out of the Coppa Italia on penalties by Serie B minnows Spezia at the Stadio Olimpico.

Garcia survived a similar slump after Christmas last season but Roma's board, led by president James Pallotta, has decided to act following Saturday's 1-1 draw against AC Milan.

According to numerous reports, Luciano Spalletti - Roma boss between 2005 and 2009 - is poised to return to the club as Garcia's replacement.

Garcia's assistants Frederic Bompard and Claude Fichaux have also left Roma, with club stalwart Alberto De Rossi set to take training later on Wednesday amid widespread anticipation of Spalletti's appointment.

In a statement released on Roma's official website, Pallotta said: "On behalf of myself and everyone at AS Roma, I'd like to thank Rudi Garcia for all of his hard work since joining the club.

"We've all enjoyed some great moments during his time at Roma but we believe that this is the right time for a change."