Roma full-back Dodo out for at least a month

The 21-year-old former Corinthians full-back has made 10 starts in Serie A so far this season, three more than his total in the league last term, but has confirmed that he is likely to be ruled out for the entirety of February.



Roma released an initial statement highlighting that the left-back has already begun his therapy without setting a realistic return date, but the player communicated on his official Twitter page that he is set to be sidelined for at least four weeks.



"Four/five weeks out will be really hard, now so much therapy and rest," he tweeted.



"Thank you for all of your messages, I hope to see you soon at the Olimpico."



Roma's statement detailing the injury read: "Dodo underwent diagnostic procedures today (Saturday) which revealed a Grade II hamstring (biceps femoris) strain in his left thigh.



"The Brazilian has already started having therapy."