Roma must win like Juve - Spalletti

Luciano Spalletti believes his Roma side must follow Juventus' example and win without playing well if they are to compete with the champions at the top of Serie A.

Juve have taken five consecutive titles and again lead the league after 12 matches, with Roma four points behind ahead of their clash with Atalanta.

And Spalletti says Massimiliano Allegri's men have shown how a top side must get results, while hoping his team can reach a similar level.

"To be good as Juventus, we must do as they do - win games," the Roma head coach told a pre-match news conference.

"Even without being beautiful, though, there's something personal that the players can put in place to win games. You have to be like [Juve] and aim to have the objectives that they have.

"For some [objectives] we cannot [achieve] because we do not have them available, but the work they do to take home the results, the skill to seize the moment and to evaluate the most important time of the game, yes."

Roma tackle Atalanta on Sunday with Spalletti expecting a tough test at the Atleti Azzurri d'Italia.

"Atalanta are one of the best sides in Serie A," he added. "We'll have to scrap and we'll be ready for a battle."