Roma president wants Garcia to follow Ferguson

Ferguson retired in May this year after an outstanding 27-year stay at English giants Manchester United, during which time he led the club to 13 Premier League titles, five FA Cup successes and two UEFA Champions League crowns.

Garcia, meanwhile, was lured to the Italian capital in the close-season after five years in charge of Lille, and the 49-year-old Frenchman has seen his side make an exceptional start to the campaign.

Roma won their first 10 Serie A matches, a new Italian record, and although they have since drawn their last three, losing top spot in the process, they are undefeated and have conceded just three goals in their 13 league fixtures.

Pallotta has taken credit for the decision to hire Garcia, and hopes that he will be a long-term fixture at the club going forward.

"Rudi Garcia was obviously my decision," Pallotta told Football Italia.

"I asked sporting director Walter Sabatini what other coaches were around, not just the coaches who have gone through the system in Italy and are the same old – even though there are respectable coaches.

"But we wanted to do something different and have someone that we thought could be at Roma for 10 years, looking at the Alex Ferguson type model at Manchester United."

Pallotta also expressed his delight with Roma's style of football under Garcia, and he believes his side are exciting to watch.

"I just love the way we're playing," he added. "I could see it in July at the MLS All-Star game the kind of team we were going to have.

"I said all through August we had a great team this year and nobody believed me, least of all the media in Rome.

"I love the way the team plays now. Forget the wins, I mean the style we're playing."