Roma still in race for Scudetto, insists Garcia

The capital club have drawn three of their last four matches to lose ground in the race for the title, and a tough trip to Fiorentina awaits them on Sunday.

However, Garcia is adamant his side will not throw in the towel and allow Juve an easy ride, saying they are highly motivated to get back to winning ways in Florence.

"There's an amazing sense of unity at this club," he said. "That's what makes us so strong: we're all ambitious.

"We need to get back to performing consistently for the full 90 minutes.

"Physically we're in good shape. We came from two down to draw in the derby [against Lazio], from one down against Palermo; there's no mental problem.

"The players are really up for tomorrow's game. We want to go out there and show everyone who we are."