'Roman Abramovich wanted me to sign for CSKA Moscow - I wasn't sure, so he said, “Well, you’re not going to Spurs"': Former Chelsea striker describes having Tottenham move blocked

Former Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich blocked one of his players from joining Tottenham in the mid-2000s

SUNDERLAND - APRIL 5: Chelsea players Marcel Desailly, Carlton Cole, Gianfranco Zola and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink protest to the referee during the FA Barclaycard Premiership match between Sunderland and Chelsea held on April 5, 2003 at the Stadium of Light, in Sunderland, England. Chelsea won the match 2-1. (Photo by Gary M. Prior/Getty Images)
Roman Abramovich was a tough taskmaster during his ownership of Chelsea between 2003 and 2022 - so much so, that he blocked former Blues striker Carlton Cole from joining Tottenham Hotspur in 2006.

Having spent time away from Chelsea on loan spells at Wolves, Charlton and Aston Villa, Cole returned to Chelsea in the summer of 2005 ready for more first team opportunities at Stamford Bridge. With Didier Drogba the starting striker in Jose Mourinho's team, though, his game time was limited to just 12 matches across the 2005/06 season.

Ryan Dabbs
Ryan Dabbs
Staff writer

Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future. 

