Romania coach Daum promises World Cup qualification

Christoph Daum has pledged to end Romania's 20-year exile from World Cups by guiding them to Russia 2018.

The German, who succeeded Anghel Iordanescu after his failure to get them beyond the group stage at Euro 2016, will take charge for the first time when Romania face Montenegro on Sunday.

Competing in a group that also features Denmark, Poland, Kazakhstan and Armenia, Daum is confident of delivering a winning formula.

"Everywhere in football the objective is always the same: make the individual players and therefore the whole team better," the former Fenerbahce boss told FIFA.com.

"We all have one objective in our hearts and minds: to qualify for the World Cup. I'm convinced that after 20 years, Romania will take part at a World Cup again."

Romania last took part on the world stage at France 98 and Daum claims he will leave no stone unturned in his bid to end that run.

"I know everything I need to know about each of our opponents," he said before this weekend's home clash.

"Every team that plays against us will be highly motivated. We have 10 difficult finals ahead of us, in which we'll have to continually push ourselves beyond our current limit in order to leave as victors.

"Only as a unified team on and off the pitch will we achieve automatic qualification.

"I'm certain that every Romanian player will give their all in this difficult group to qualify for the World Cup."