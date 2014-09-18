Roma's Astori sidelined with knee injury

The on-loan central defender damaged his right knee during the resounding 5-1 win at the Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday, but was able to complete the full 90 minutes as Roma rose to the top of Group E.

However, the news that Astori is set for a spell on the sidelines is a blow ahead of the Eternal City club's Serie A clash with his parent club Cagliari on Sunday.

"Astori was sent for tests which revealed a right knee sprain with damage to the collateral medial ligament," said a statement on Roma's official website.

"The player has already started physiotherapy on the case."

His absence could see another loanee, Mapou Yanga-Mbiwa, come into the side for the clash at Stadio Olimpico this weekend.