Roma's Curvas to remain shut for Inter clash

Last week, Roma were forced to play at home against Sampdoria with the two Curvas (the stands behind the goals) closed due to the club's fans having been found guilty of anti-Neapolitan chants when Napoli visited the Italian capital in the Coppa Italia at the start of February.

Roma had hoped to re-open the Curvas, where the club's most hard-core supporters congregate, for their Serie A game against Inter on March 1 but reports in the Italian media claimed that appeal was denied.

While Roma's fine was reduced from €80,000 to €50,000, it is understood the capital club will go to Italy's High Court for another appeal.