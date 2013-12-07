Roma's Garcia focused on attractive football

Four straight draws have seen the early pace-setters in Italy slip six points behind Juve, after the Turin giants defeated Bologna on Friday for their seventh consecutive league win - in all of which Antonio Conte's side have failed to concede.

Garcia, though, has reiterated his belief that style is key to Roma's philosophy, as they look to return to winning ways against Fiorentina - the most recent team to score against, and topple, Juventus - on Sunday.

"When I make a choice during the game it is always the right choice," Garcia said.

"After the game is over, with the benefit of hindsight, everyone, me included, would make different choices.

"Sunday we must play like the last 30 minutes against Atalanta. Our aim stays the same: play attractive football and beat Fiorentina tomorrow.

"I don't care what Juventus do, I'm only worried about what Roma does tomorrow. That's why we must be extra careful and focused on the game.

"After all, we only progress in the league if we win games. That's what we want."

Garcia said he wanted to win for the fans, and was unconcerned about trying to play attractive football.

"It's true that...on paper we have two teams like Fiorentina and Roma that play great football and are quite capable of scoring goals at will," he said.

"Football is strange, though.

"Sometimes you get an ugly nil-nil, with unattractive football. We'll see how it goes tomorrow.

"Firstly I want to win, clearly, then I hope we will be able to provide the fans a good game, with great football.

"I'm thinking first about our supporters, though, and I know that they will only be happy if we win tomorrow.

"That's what I really care about, making them happy."